GD-OTS confirms submission for ULCV
The Flyer Gen III vehicle from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) is being put forward for the US Army’s new Ultra Light Combat Vehicle (ULCV) study, it has emerged.
Sean Ridley, programme manager for Lightweight Tactical Vehicles at GD-OTS told Shephard that they put two additional seats into the Flyer Gen III vehicle to meet the 9-passenger requirement.
GD-OTS has submitted their documentation and expects the next phase of the study to comprise a viewing by the army during a demonstration day at Fort Benning or Fort Bragg in the middle of the year, although a date has
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