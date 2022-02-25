French Army’s Infantry receives new FN SCAR-H rifles

French soldier in training with the FN SCAR-H rifle. (Photo: French Army)

Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.

The 126th Infantry Regiment (RI) of the French Army has received 7.62mm FN SCAR-Heavy (SCAR-H) sniper rifles. Pictures of soldiers operating the handguns during training in Caylus camp were released on 23 February.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the rifle has a foldable buttstock adjustable to six-length and two height positions. Its two barrel options — 13in (33cm) Close Quarter Combat (CQC) or 16in Standard — are interchangeable to suit operational needs.

Dual magazine catches and selector levers and a reversible cocking handle make the rifle ambidextrous. It can also be fitted with an FN40GL 40mm low-velocity grenade launcher. It can be fired in semi-automatic, automatic or semi-automatic modes with a 550-650rpm rate of fire.

The SCAR-H was developed to meet a US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirement for a SOF Combat Assault Rifle. It is in USSOCOM service as the MK17 Mod 0 and the SCAR family has been sold to more than 20 countries.