French Army’s Infantry receives new FN SCAR-H rifles

Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
The 126th Infantry Regiment (RI) of the French Army has received 7.62mm FN SCAR-Heavy (SCAR-H) sniper rifles. Pictures of soldiers operating the handguns during training in Caylus camp were released on 23 February.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the rifle has a foldable buttstock adjustable to six-length and two height positions. Its two barrel options — 13in (33cm) Close Quarter Combat (CQC) or 16in Standard — are interchangeable to suit operational needs.
Dual magazine catches and selector levers and a reversible cocking handle make the rifle ambidextrous. It can also be fitted with an FN40GL 40mm low-velocity grenade launcher. It can be fired in semi-automatic, automatic or semi-automatic modes with a 550-650rpm rate of fire.
The SCAR-H was developed to meet a US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirement for a SOF Combat Assault Rifle. It is in USSOCOM service as the MK17 Mod 0 and the SCAR family has been sold to more than 20 countries.
KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.