French Army vehicles to gain more APS capability

The Prometeus (PROtection Multi Effets Terrestre Unifiée pour Scorpion) programme is developing the Diamant Active Protection Systems (APS) for installation on the French Army’s new Griffon armoured vehicle.
A spokesperson from Thales, which manufactures the Diamant APS, told Shephard that under Prometeus it will evaluate the system on the Griffon in H2 2022.
The company has been developing the Diamant APS since the early 2000s with the support of the French DGA procurement organisation. It has been designed to protect the series of vehicles built under the Scorpion armoured vehicle programme including Serval and Jaguar, as well as VBCI ...
Milrem Robotics, maker of the THeMIS UGV, showcased autonomous off-road capabilities during the first demonstration of the European standard UGV project, known as iMUGS.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.
Thales Australia was taken to court over the allegation it used another's intellectual property to overcome a bolt unlocking problem on the EF88 rifle.
The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.
After earlier efforts to replace the USMC's LAV-25 8x8 wheeled vehicle it has embarked on the Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme to develop new platforms to choose from. However, the USMC is also looking at an alternative option to modify the ACV as well.