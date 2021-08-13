To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

French Army vehicles to gain more APS capability

13th August 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Screengrab from a Nexter video highlighting the APS installation kit emplacement on the Griffon vehicle. (Photo: Nexter)

The French Army wants to improve the survivability of its new Scorpion series of armoured vehicles with Active Protection Systems under its Prometeus programme.

The Prometeus (PROtection Multi Effets Terrestre Unifiée pour Scorpion) programme is developing the Diamant Active Protection Systems (APS) for installation on the French Army’s new Griffon armoured vehicle.

A spokesperson from Thales, which manufactures the Diamant APS, told Shephard that under Prometeus it will evaluate the system on the Griffon in H2 2022.

The company has been developing the Diamant APS since the early 2000s with the support of the French DGA procurement organisation. It has been designed to protect the series of vehicles built under the Scorpion armoured vehicle programme including Serval and Jaguar, as well as VBCI ...

