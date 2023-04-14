French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept

Almost one year after being unveiled, the Hornet Air Guardian – a counter-drone variant of the Hornet remote control weapon station (RCWS)– remains at concept stage with no launch customer secured as officials still attempt to demonstrate its value to the French Army.

Launched in June 2022 at Eurosatory, the Hornet Air Guardian, manufactured by Arquus sister company Hornet, had attracted a lot of attention.

The counter-drone kit is based on the Hornet RCWS, already in service with the French Army. Its key distinguishing feature is the ability to neutralise UAVs simultaneously with the conventional operation of the turret.

'Hornet Air Guardian