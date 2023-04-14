To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept

French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept

14th April 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Paris

RSS

A mock-up of Hornet Air Guardian mounted on an HMMWV platform was displayed at the 2022 AUSA event in Washington DC. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Arquus subsidiary Hornet is still trying to convince French and export customers of the value of the Air Guardian remote weapon station's counter-drone capability.

Almost one year after being unveiled, the Hornet Air Guardian – a counter-drone variant of the Hornet remote control weapon station (RCWS)– remains at concept stage with no launch customer secured as officials still attempt to demonstrate its value to the French Army.

Launched in June 2022 at Eurosatory, the Hornet Air Guardian, manufactured by Arquus sister company Hornet, had attracted a lot of attention. 

The counter-drone kit is based on the Hornet RCWS, already in service with the French Army. Its key distinguishing feature is the ability to neutralise UAVs simultaneously with the conventional operation of the turret.

'Hornet Air Guardian

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us