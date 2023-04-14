French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept
Almost one year after being unveiled, the Hornet Air Guardian – a counter-drone variant of the Hornet remote control weapon station (RCWS)– remains at concept stage with no launch customer secured as officials still attempt to demonstrate its value to the French Army.
Launched in June 2022 at Eurosatory, the Hornet Air Guardian, manufactured by Arquus sister company Hornet, had attracted a lot of attention.
The counter-drone kit is based on the Hornet RCWS, already in service with the French Army. Its key distinguishing feature is the ability to neutralise UAVs simultaneously with the conventional operation of the turret.
'Hornet Air Guardian
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase
The agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER robotic vehicle autonomy experiment and will select partners for phase 2 in the coming weeks.
-
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.
-
Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
Greece is the latest NATO member to acquire Spike antitank missiles from Israeli manufacturer Rafael, under a government-to-government agreement.
-
US approves HIMARS sale to Morocco, allowing deep strikes against potential threats
Morocco's ambitions to strengthen border security and the capability to detect and neutralise potential threats could soon come to fruition with a $524 million HIMARS, missile and guided rocket purchase from the US.
-
Switzerland expands 120mm mortar buy to 48 with follow-on order
Switzerland has committed to acquire an addtional batch of 120mm mortar systems based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems Piranha IV 8x8 armoured vehicle