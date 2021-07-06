France details Leclerc tank upgrade

WFEL begins Boxer production work in the UK
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
The French Army is set to receive 200 upgraded Leclerc Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) to the XLR standard under a contract with Nexter.
According to the DGA procurement agency, the contract for an MLU was signed on 1 June 2021 that also included the modernisation of 18 Leclerc Dépanneurs Char Lourd (DCL) armoured recovery vehicles.
A previous MLU contract, worth €330 million ($339.13 million), was signed with Nexter in March 2015 for the development, qualification and industrial preparation for the refurbishment of the MBTs.
This latest MLU deal allows Nexter to proceed with the upgrade of the first batch of ...
The German Bundeswehr is pushing ahead with the upgrade of its entire inventory of Puma IFVs as it heads towards the development of a new armoured division.
OCCAR has selected the consortium of Hensoldt and Theon Sensors for the delivery of Binocular Night Vision Goggles.
A multipurpose all-terrain vehicle is being put through its paces by USMC and USSOCOM with production verification testing — but how will it fare in the FY2022 budget?
The Czech Army's delayed artillery fire control system acquisition programme is finally set to come to fruition this year. The challenge now is to decide between the systems on offer.
The exercises demonstrated the importance of radiation detectors that operate with speed and sensitivity of detection.