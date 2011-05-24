Force Protection adds key partners for Canadian TAPV Project

Force Protection Industries group company, today announced the addition of Elbit Systems and Lockheed Martin Canada as additional providers for the Canadian Forces requirement for the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) project.

Force Protection Industries, Inc. previously announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Government as one of the competitor companies qualified to provide up to 600 wheeled combat vehicles and related long term support services. CAE was announced recently as Force Protection's main Canadian partner with responsibility for providing the in-service support solution. The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) expects to award a contract to the final selected bidder by early 2012.

Randy Hutcherson, Chief Operating Officer of Force Protection, said, "We are pleased to add both Elbit Systems and Lockheed Martin Canada as part of our integrated vehicle system team for the Canadian Forces. We chose both firms based on the unsurpassed quality of their specific products and services which will help make our vehicle system offering into what we believe will be the optimal solution for Canadian Forces."

Elbit Systems Land and C4I DRWS was chosen based on its superior performance, reliability, and ease of integration. This product will provide the best technical solution for the TAPV project while delivering tremendous Industrial and Regional Benefits for Canada. The production of the DRWS will be in Nova Scotia and will create numerous high-tech, high-value jobs in that region.

Lockheed Martin Canada was chosen as the C4ISR integrator for the TAPV requirement based on its recognized capability in the development, production and support for integrated C4 systems.

"We look forward to adding our C4ISR and systems integration capabilities to an outstanding team led by Force Protection," said Tom Digan, president of Lockheed Martin Canada. "We have delivered complex systems to all branches of the Canadian Forces for more than 60 years and we look forward to working on the TAPV program."

Source: Force Protection