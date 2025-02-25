FNSS wins Turkish vehicle order which could be worth more than $7.5 billion
Turkey’s FNSS has won a contract worth up to US$65 million from the TLF for 25 Pars Alpha 8x8 armoured vehicles, which could ultimately be for more than 2,000 vehicles worth more than US$7.5 billion, the company has claimed.
The first order under the New Generation Light Armoured Vehicle (NGLAV) programme is for anti-armour squad vehicles and armoured recovery variants (ARV).
The full scope of the contracts leading from the one just placed would also include 6×6 vehicles and include armoured personnel carrier (APC), command post and infantry fighting vehicle configurations.
The ARV will be fitted with a turntable mounted
