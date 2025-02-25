To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FNSS wins Turkish vehicle order which could be worth more than $7.5 billion

25th February 2025 - 15:24 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

The TLF has ordered Pars Alpha anti-armour squad vehicles. (Image: FNSS)

The initial order is for 25 Pars Alpha armoured vehicles in 8x8 configuration but the Turkish Land Forces (TLF) is planning to acquire more than 2,000 vehicles and additional orders are expected.

Turkey’s FNSS has won a contract worth up to US$65 million from the TLF for 25 Pars Alpha 8x8 armoured vehicles, which could ultimately be for more than 2,000 vehicles worth more than US$7.5 billion, the company has claimed.

The first order under the New Generation Light Armoured Vehicle (NGLAV) programme is for anti-armour squad vehicles and armoured recovery variants (ARV).

The full scope of the contracts leading from the one just placed would also include 6×6 vehicles and include armoured personnel carrier (APC), command post and infantry fighting vehicle configurations.

The ARV will be fitted with a turntable mounted

