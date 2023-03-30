To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FNSS starts deliveries of ZAHA marine assault vehicle to Turkish Navy

30th March 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

ZAHA has a top water speed of 7kt. (Photo: FNSS)

Deliveries of 27 ZAHA armoured amphibious assault vehicles to the Turkish Navy have commenced.

On 25 March, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency, Ismail Demir, announced that FNSS had started first deliveries of ZAHA (Zirhli Amfibi Hücum Aracı) vehicles.

'We have begun delivery of the ZAHA armoured amphibious assault vehicle to the Turkish Navy, which will give our marines a significant advantage in the field.' Demir said. 'We are one of the two countries in the world with this capability, with mine and armour protection, firepower and mobility capabilities.'

Under the ZAHA programme, 27 vehicles will be delivered to the navy, including 23 personnel carriers, two C2 vehicles, and two rescue vehicles. According

Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

