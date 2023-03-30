FNSS starts deliveries of ZAHA marine assault vehicle to Turkish Navy

On 25 March, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency, Ismail Demir, announced that FNSS had started first deliveries of ZAHA (Zirhli Amfibi Hücum Aracı) vehicles.

'We have begun delivery of the ZAHA armoured amphibious assault vehicle to the Turkish Navy, which will give our marines a significant advantage in the field.' Demir said. 'We are one of the two countries in the world with this capability, with mine and armour protection, firepower and mobility capabilities.'

Under the ZAHA programme, 27 vehicles will be delivered to the navy, including 23 personnel carriers, two C2 vehicles, and two rescue vehicles. According