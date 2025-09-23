To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

FNSS adds punch to Pars to increase appeal

23rd September 2025 - 11:45 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The latest FNSS Caka AT-K RWS armed with a 12.7mm H2 MG and a pod of two short-range antitank guided missiles on the left side. (Photo: author)

FNSS’s Pars family of vehicles is looking to capitalise on export growth as it increases the punch of its 4×4 Wheeled Armoured Combat Vehicle (WACV).

FNSS’s Pars 4×4 WACV is now being marketed by the company fitted with different weapon systems to meet various users’ operational requirements in an effort to whet appetites.

This includes the latest version of the FNSS Sanak remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 30mm cannon which enables targets to be engaged at longer ranges and with more effect.

The Sanak is normally seen armed with a stabilised 12.7mm HB machine gun (MG), a 40mm Mk19 automatic grenade launcher (AGL) or an M240/FN MAG58 7.62mm MG with traverse and elevation all electric.

All these weapons are coupled to a computerised

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us