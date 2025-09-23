FNSS adds punch to Pars to increase appeal
FNSS’s Pars 4×4 WACV is now being marketed by the company fitted with different weapon systems to meet various users’ operational requirements in an effort to whet appetites.
This includes the latest version of the FNSS Sanak remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 30mm cannon which enables targets to be engaged at longer ranges and with more effect.
The Sanak is normally seen armed with a stabilised 12.7mm HB machine gun (MG), a 40mm Mk19 automatic grenade launcher (AGL) or an M240/FN MAG58 7.62mm MG with traverse and elevation all electric.
All these weapons are coupled to a computerised
