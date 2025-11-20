To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Skyranger 35 air defence gun arrives in Ukraine

20th November 2025 - 11:20 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Ukraine has received its first Skyranger air defence gun on a Leopard tank chassis. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Skyranger 35 for Ukraine is mounted on a Leopard 1 tank and is fitted with a KDG 35/1000 35mm/228-calibre cannon with a firing rate of 1,000 rounds per minute and a range up to 4km. The platforms join more than 6,000 vehicles in service or promised.

Rheinmetall has delivered the first of dozens of Skyranger 35 air defence guns mounted on Leopard 1 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine this week, only six weeks after the systems were ordered.

The company announced on 9 October that it was supplying Ukraine with systems under a deal it stated is “worth a three-digit million euro amount”. The production and integration of the systems is being carried out by Rheinmetall Italia at its headquarters in Rome.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced the delivery at the company’s capital markets on 18 November, while confirming that four Skynex systems from the German government are

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme

    Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme

    The Land Mobility Programme is the biggest UK opportunity for the next few decades if it all falls into place. Companies have been filling their dance cards as milestones approach in the hope they are not the mirages of the past.

  • How Patria TREMOS redefines battlefield mobility

    How Patria TREMOS redefines battlefield mobility

    The war in Ukraine has made it clear: the battlefield waits for no one. Military operations now take place in fast-paced environments, and speed is not just about the fight itself – it is about the entire ecosystem of warfare.

  • Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles

    Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles

    Romania’s effort to buy infantry fighting vehicles is expected to include five configurations: a standard platform with a 30mm autocannon, a command variant, an armoured recovery vehicle, a medical evacuation vehicle and a 120mm self-propelled mortar.

