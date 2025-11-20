First Skyranger 35 air defence gun arrives in Ukraine

Rheinmetall has delivered the first of dozens of Skyranger 35 air defence guns mounted on Leopard 1 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine this week, only six weeks after the systems were ordered.

The company announced on 9 October that it was supplying Ukraine with systems under a deal it stated is “worth a three-digit million euro amount”. The production and integration of the systems is being carried out by Rheinmetall Italia at its headquarters in Rome.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced the delivery at the company’s capital markets on 18 November, while confirming that four Skynex systems from the German government are