First Oshkosh JLTV EMD prototype delivered

Oshkosh Defense has delivered the first Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) prototype for government testing following a successful vehicle inspection by the Defense Contract Management Agency. Oshkosh will deliver 22 JLTV prototypes for the government-testing portion of the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the JLTV programme.

The programme aims to replace a portion of the US military’s aged High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) fleet. The leading requirements for the vehicle include mobility, survivability, transportability and life-cycle value.



John Urias, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘The JLTV will fill a vital capabilities gap in the military’s light vehicle fleet and protect our men and women in uniform for decades to come.



‘The Oshkosh JLTV solution we are now submitting for government testing transforms the concept of what a light vehicle can be – merging key design aspects of high-performance tactical vehicles and highly survivable combat vehicles. The result is a new level of protected mobility in a light platform.’



Prototypes being delivered include a four-door multi-purpose variant and two-door utility variant. Oshkosh Defense will provide training and support for the vehicles as they are accepted and evaluated by the US Government.



Along with Oshkosh, AM General and Lockheed Martin were also selected for EMD contracts in August 2012.