First Oshkosh JLTV EMD prototype delivered
Oshkosh Defense has delivered the first Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) prototype for government testing following a successful vehicle inspection by the Defense Contract Management Agency. Oshkosh will deliver 22 JLTV prototypes for the government-testing portion of the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the JLTV programme.
The programme aims to replace a portion of the US military’s aged High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) fleet. The leading requirements for the vehicle include mobility, survivability, transportability and life-cycle value.
John Urias, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘The JLTV will fill a vital capabilities gap in the military’s light vehicle fleet and protect our men and women in uniform for decades to come.
‘The Oshkosh JLTV solution we are now submitting for government testing transforms the concept of what a light vehicle can be – merging key design aspects of high-performance tactical vehicles and highly survivable combat vehicles. The result is a new level of protected mobility in a light platform.’
Prototypes being delivered include a four-door multi-purpose variant and two-door utility variant. Oshkosh Defense will provide training and support for the vehicles as they are accepted and evaluated by the US Government.
Along with Oshkosh, AM General and Lockheed Martin were also selected for EMD contracts in August 2012.
More from Land Warfare
-
Kyiv works to replicate unmanned air success with ground vehicles
The conflict in Ukraine has seen the country’s defence firms emerge as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of the country in 2022. The drone war in the air has been a significant development while the efforts on the ground have been less acknowledged.
-
US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme
The Patriot Air Defence System has been a core part of equipment used in the Ukraine-Russia war, and will form part of the first Dutch military aid package backed by the new NATO-US Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
-
Europe’s air defence boosted by more IRIS-T SLM system orders
The IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System - Tail/thrust vector-controlled) SLM (Surface Launched Medium-Range) is a surface-to-air missile system has been developed by Diehl Defence. The system is a key part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and have been purchased by Sweden for this role.