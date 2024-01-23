First Challenger 3 rolled out
Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), a joint venture between Rheinmetall of Germany and BAE Systems of the UK, has rolled out the first example of the Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT), P1, at its Telford facility in the UK and will start trials in February 2024.
Details of the trials were revealed at Defence iQ's International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week.
There will be a total of eight prototypes of the Challenger 3 to enable a wide range of trials to be undertaken, followed by Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) and Full-Rate Production (FRP). A total of 148
