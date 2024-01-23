To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Challenger 3 rolled out

23rd January 2024 - 12:51 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

Images of Challenger 3 P1 show that it has a slightly wider and longer turret which could also be fitted to other MBTs as part of an upgrade package. (Image: RBSL)

Challenger 3, the latest iteration of the Challenger MBT introduced into service with the British Army, has been manufactured by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land and has marked an in-service upgrade to the existing Challenger 2 platform.

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), a joint venture between Rheinmetall of Germany and BAE Systems of the UK, has rolled out the first example of the Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT), P1, at its Telford facility in the UK and will start trials in February 2024.

Details of the trials were revealed at Defence iQ's International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week.

There will be a total of eight prototypes of the Challenger 3 to enable a wide range of trials to be undertaken, followed by Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) and Full-Rate Production (FRP). A total of 148

