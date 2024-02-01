To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Babcock-made Jackal 3 to roll out in March

1st February 2024 - 20:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Plymouth

RSS

The introduction of the Jackal 3 has marked a new generation of the vehicle type. (Photo: Babcock)

The High Mobility Transporter (HMT) range of vehicles, developed in the 1990s, has been available in 4x4 HMT 400, 6x6 HMT 600 and convertible Extenda configurations. Known as Jackal in UK service, a new substantially improved Jackal 3 has been unveiled.

Babcock International has said it that expected to complete manufacture of 62 Jackal 3 high mobility transporters (HMTs) by the end of June 2024 and that it has been hopeful that a likely follow-on order of 80 vehicles from the British Army will keep the production line active.

The company has been manufacturing 70 Jackal 3 in co-operation with original manufacturer Supacat with the latter already having completed two vehicles of the eight it has been assembling. The first Babcock vehicle will be expected to roll out in March.

Babcock’s new production line in Plymouth has been located at a rejuvenated facility dubbed Raglan Building in acknowledgement

