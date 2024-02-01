First Babcock-made Jackal 3 to roll out in March

Babcock International has said it that expected to complete manufacture of 62 Jackal 3 high mobility transporters (HMTs) by the end of June 2024 and that it has been hopeful that a likely follow-on order of 80 vehicles from the British Army will keep the production line active.

The company has been manufacturing 70 Jackal 3 in co-operation with original manufacturer Supacat with the latter already having completed two vehicles of the eight it has been assembling. The first Babcock vehicle will be expected to roll out in March.

Babcock’s new production line in Plymouth has been located at a rejuvenated facility dubbed Raglan Building in acknowledgement