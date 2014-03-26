FIDAE: Polaris markets ultralight ATV
Polaris Defense is displaying its MRZR-2 all-terrain vehicle at the FIDAE exhibition from 25-30 March.
A spokesman from the company told Shephard that there are four countries in South America that have ‘an active competition’ for special light combat vehicles – although he would not disclose which ones.
The MRZR vehicles are available in two main variants, the MRZR-2 (pictured) and MRZR-4, which seat two and four people respectively. However the vehicles are modular and can fit extra seating, storage areas or medical litters.
The spokesman said following the award by US SOCOM for MRZR vehicles in November, the
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