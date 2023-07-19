Fibrotex develops mobile camouflage systems for US clients
On the heels of a significant combined US Army and Marine Corps purchase order to provide more Ultra-Lightweight Camouflage Net System Increment I (ULCANS INC1) program of record capabilities, Fibrotex, a company that designs signature management systems, is simultaneously developing Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS).
At the Modern-Day Marine (MDM) expo in Washington, DC, on 27-29 June, Col (US Army Ret) Bert Ges, US Army Business Development Director for Fibrotex USA, told Shephard about the company’s upcoming objectives for US clients.
Fibrotex already produces individual and static cover & concealment systems for the US Military, ‘the third category of the triad is
