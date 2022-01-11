FAMAE sets sights on 122mm MLRS

Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
Chilean state-run defence company Fábricas y Maestranzas del Ejército (FAMAE) is developing a 122mm MLRS with a range of up to 40km in a project called Divison General René Echeverría.
A FAMAE representative explained to Shephard that the objective is to have a full prototype ready in 2022, with ‘system tests and technical firing tests’ expected to take place in Northern Chile by the end of the year.
The 20-tube rocket system will be placed aboard a Leopard 1V MBT after the main turret is removed. After tests are completed, the MLRS will be available for use by the Chilean …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.
Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.
BAE Systems will produce additional M109A7s and M992A3s for the US Army.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.