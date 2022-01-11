FAMAE sets sights on 122mm MLRS

Chilean state-run defence company Fábricas y Maestranzas del Ejército (FAMAE) is developing a 122mm MLRS with a range of up to 40km in a project called Divison General René Echeverría.

A FAMAE representative explained to Shephard that the objective is to have a full prototype ready in 2022, with ‘system tests and technical firing tests’ expected to take place in Northern Chile by the end of the year.

The 20-tube rocket system will be placed aboard a Leopard 1V MBT after the main turret is removed. After tests are completed, the MLRS will be available for use by the Chilean …