FAMAE sets sights on 122mm MLRS

11th January 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Graphic depicting the 122mm MLRS mounted on a Leopard 1V. (Image: FAMAE)

Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.

Chilean state-run defence company Fábricas y Maestranzas del Ejército (FAMAE) is developing a 122mm MLRS with a range of up to 40km in a project called Divison General René Echeverría.

A FAMAE representative explained to Shephard that the objective is to have a full prototype ready in 2022, with ‘system tests and technical firing tests’ expected to take place in Northern Chile by the end of the year.

The 20-tube rocket system will be placed aboard a Leopard 1V MBT after the main turret is removed. After tests are completed, the MLRS will be available for use by the Chilean …

