Evotex Thebe RWS moves ahead

Evotex has completed initial company trials of its Thebe (Shield) remote weapon station (RWS), which the South African company developed using internal R&D funding to meet potential domestic and export requirements.

Thebe has already undergone initial firing trials from a static mount.

‘We expect to install this RWS on a Twiga Nyati [4x4] mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle in the not-too-distant future,’ said Evotex CEO Gert Rossouw.

Weapon options are the widely deployed US .50cal M2 HB machine gun (MG), which feeds from the left with 250 rounds of ready-use ammunition.

Right-feeding alternatives include the Russian DShK 12.7mm MG (250 rounds) or