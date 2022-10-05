Evotex Thebe RWS moves ahead
Evotex has completed initial company trials of its Thebe (Shield) remote weapon station (RWS), which the South African company developed using internal R&D funding to meet potential domestic and export requirements.
Thebe has already undergone initial firing trials from a static mount.
‘We expect to install this RWS on a Twiga Nyati [4x4] mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle in the not-too-distant future,’ said Evotex CEO Gert Rossouw.
Weapon options are the widely deployed US .50cal M2 HB machine gun (MG), which feeds from the left with 250 rounds of ready-use ammunition.
Right-feeding alternatives include the Russian DShK 12.7mm MG (250 rounds) or
