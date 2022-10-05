To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Evotex Thebe RWS moves ahead

5th October 2022 - 15:24 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The Evotex Thebe RWS, pictured with a .50cal M2 series machine gun and a sensor pod under the weapon. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Evotex aims soon to install its Thebe RWS aboard a Twiga Nyati 4x4 MRAP vehicle.

Evotex has completed initial company trials of its Thebe (Shield) remote weapon station (RWS), which the South African company developed using internal R&D funding to meet potential domestic and export requirements.

Thebe has already undergone initial firing trials from a static mount.

‘We expect to install this RWS on a Twiga Nyati [4x4] mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle in the not-too-distant future,’ said Evotex CEO Gert Rossouw.

Weapon options are the widely deployed US .50cal M2 HB machine gun (MG), which feeds from the left with 250 rounds of ready-use ammunition.

Right-feeding alternatives include the Russian DShK 12.7mm MG (250 rounds) or

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

