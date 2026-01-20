To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EuroTrophy systems contracted for Leopard 2A8 tank buyers as demand rises

20th January 2026 - 11:46 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The Trophy APS is used across all Leopard 2A8 users. (Photo: EuroTrophy)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the original designer and manufacturer of the system, states that more than 1,800 have been sold and, while not all customers are known, more than 1,000 of these have been bought by the US and Israel.

KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) Germany has signed a €330 million (US$384 million) deal with EuroTrophy to supply Trophy active protection systems (APS) to the most recent Leopard 2A8 main battle tank (MBT) customers.

The deal confirms the system’s place as the pre-eminent APS in Europe and opens the door for all future Leopard 2A8 users to adopt the same system.

The countries – Lithuania, the Netherlands, Czech Republic and Croatia – have all ordered the latest iteration of the Leopard tank and the baseline for this system includes Trophy. The APS is manufactured in Europe under the EuroTrophy

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

