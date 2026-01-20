EuroTrophy systems contracted for Leopard 2A8 tank buyers as demand rises

KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) Germany has signed a €330 million (US$384 million) deal with EuroTrophy to supply Trophy active protection systems (APS) to the most recent Leopard 2A8 main battle tank (MBT) customers.

The deal confirms the system’s place as the pre-eminent APS in Europe and opens the door for all future Leopard 2A8 users to adopt the same system.

The countries – Lithuania, the Netherlands, Czech Republic and Croatia – have all ordered the latest iteration of the Leopard tank and the baseline for this system includes Trophy. The APS is manufactured in Europe under the EuroTrophy