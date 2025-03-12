Estonian Army receives first 50 of 230 light armoured vehicles
The Estonian Army has taken delivery of 50 new Turkish-made armoured vehicles, a combination of Nurol Makina ve Sanayi (NMS) 4x4 made by Nurol and 6x6 Arma made by Otokar, with the latter making up the largest number.
The handover of the vehicles by the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI) to the army comes less than 18 months after the €200 million (US$210.6 million) order was placed for 230 vehicles.
The new armoured vehicles provide better protection for personnel against small arms fire, mines and shell fragments. Additionally, mobility is significantly better than the trucks previously used
