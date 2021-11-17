EOS unveils laser-sharp turret

Elbit Systems and Roboteam unveil new UGV
Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.
The Australian firm EOS Defence Systems has unveiled a new version of its T2000 medium-calibre turret, which integrates directed-energy weapons.
A standard T2000 turret is being offered to the Australian Army on Hanwha Defense’s AS21 Redback for Project Land 400 Phase 3. That turret features a Bushmaster Mk44S 30mm cannon, twin Spike LR2 missile launcher, R400 RWS and Iron Fist active protection system.
However, as Grant Sanderson, CEO of EOS Defence Systems (Global), explained, ‘All active protection systems suffer from targets that are coming directly from overhead. You end up with a doughnut of protection around a vehicle, with …
Negotiations are ongoing between the UAE and Russia to upgrade Pantsir-S1 SAM air defence systems.
The UK MoD has awarded a new contract to Hortsman Group to deliver a newly refurbished and upgraded version of its third-generation Hydrogas suspension unit for MBTs.
US Army Soldier Touchpoint evaluations for robotic ground vehicles will take place in Q1 2022, comprising tests and demonstrations to inform future decisions on whether to acquire the capability.
TrueVelocity says its acquisition of LoneStar Future Weapons will enable a more efficient Next Generation Squad Weapons offering for the US Army.
A new Germany-based JV called EuroTrophy will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of the Trophy active protection system in Europe. It is expected to be established by late 2021.