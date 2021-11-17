EOS unveils laser-sharp turret

EOS Defence Systems is offering a new variant of its T2000 turret equipped with a laser to counter airborne threats. (EOS Defence Systems)

EOS in Australia is now offering a laser weapon turret as protection against airborne threats such as UAVs and loitering munitions.

The Australian firm EOS Defence Systems has unveiled a new version of its T2000 medium-calibre turret, which integrates directed-energy weapons. A standard T2000 turret is being offered to the Australian Army on Hanwha Defense’s AS21 Redback for Project Land 400 Phase 3. That turret features a Bushmaster Mk44S 30mm cannon, twin Spike LR2 missile launcher, R400 RWS and Iron Fist active protection system. However, as Grant Sanderson, CEO of EOS Defence Systems (Global), explained, ‘All active protection systems suffer from targets that are coming directly from overhead. You end up with a doughnut of protection around a vehicle, with …