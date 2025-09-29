Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?

An FNSS Pars 4x4 launches a Kornet-EM ATGM, a capability being increasingly added to smaller wheeled vehicles. (Photo: FNSS)

The eulogy for the dedicated tank hunter or buster appears to have been written with most armies putting them out to retirement in the face of alternatives like longer-range missiles or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). However, arming infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) or armoured personnel carriers (APCs) with medium-range missiles seems to indicate some kind of tank killer is required.