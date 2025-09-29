Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?
Introducing tank killer capability to IFVs and APCs, or even smaller vehicles, can add a capability without the need for an extra fleet of vehicles and it is an option now being picked up by most forces.
While adding two pods of anti-tank guided weapons (ATGWs) onto the latest turrets is a common design, though, consideration still needs to be given to whether it is necessary, as the total cost goes beyond just the missile.
Adding ATGMs to counter threats such as main battle tanks (MBTs) can deal with the large platforms which cannot be neutralised by the IFV’s primary armament, normally a 20-40mm
