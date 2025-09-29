To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?

Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?

29th September 2025 - 12:39 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

An FNSS Pars 4x4 launches a Kornet-EM ATGM, a capability being increasingly added to smaller wheeled vehicles. (Photo: FNSS)

The eulogy for the dedicated tank hunter or buster appears to have been written with most armies putting them out to retirement in the face of alternatives like longer-range missiles or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). However, arming infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) or armoured personnel carriers (APCs) with medium-range missiles seems to indicate some kind of tank killer is required.

Introducing tank killer capability to IFVs and APCs, or even smaller vehicles, can add a capability without the need for an extra fleet of vehicles and it is an option now being picked up by most forces.

While adding two pods of anti-tank guided weapons (ATGWs) onto the latest turrets is a common design, though, consideration still needs to be given to whether it is necessary, as the total cost goes beyond just the missile.

Adding ATGMs to counter threats such as main battle tanks (MBTs) can deal with the large platforms which cannot be neutralised by the IFV’s primary armament, normally a 20-40mm

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us