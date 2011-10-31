Elbit Systems wins Spanish Army mortar contract
Elbit Systems has announced that it has won a contract to supply mortars to the Spanish Army, at a project value of $8.5 million, to be implemented over a 12-month period.
According to Elbit Systems, the Spanish Army selected their mortars following a series of successful tests in both Spain and in Israel.
Under the contract Elbit Systems will install CARDOM autonomous recoil 81mm mortars on the back of VAMTAC 4x4 vehicles produced in Spain by UROVESA. The Spanish companies GMV and General Dynamics Santa Barbara will also participate in the project, while Elbit Systems will act as lead contractor.
According to a statement from Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems Land and C4I General Manager, Elbit Systems has hopes that ‘Spain's important role in Europe and within NATO’ will lead to further mortar contracts for the company.
