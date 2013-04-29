Elbit Systems wins Brazil EO system contract
Elbit Systems’ Brazilian subsidiary, AEL International, will supply electro-optic (EO) observation systems to Savis as part of the first phase of the Brazilian multi-year Sisfron Integrated Border Monitoring System.
Savis, a subsidiary of Embraer Defense and Security, is part of the Tepro consortium along with OrbiSat (also an Embraer company), which is carrying out Phase 1 of the Sisfron programme on behalf of the Brazilian Army under a $404 million contract awarded in November 2012. The Sisfron programme will see an Integrated Border Monitoring System developed along the Western borders of Brazil.
This first phase of the Sisfron programme will include the monitoring of approximately 650 kilometers of land border between the Brazilian State of Mato Grosso do Sul and neighbouring nations of Paraguay and Bolivia. The EO system to be delivered by Elbit Systems is a subsystem to be installed under this phase.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, president and CEO, Elbit Systems, said: ‘We see great importance in this award, marking a breakthrough for our electro-optic activities in Brazil, which is a significant market for Elbit Systems. Sisfron is a global leading and very unique border security project, and we are very proud to be involved in it. This is yet an additional opportunity for our Brazilian companies to provide our advanced technologies, this time in the field of observation, in Brazil, a country that values unique, cutting edge technology in every field of operation.’
Elbit Systems said that in addition to supplying the EO systems, it will be making investments in Brazil in terms of assets, infrastructure and know-how in optronics. The EO systems will be delivered starting in 2014, with deliveries to be complete within one year.
