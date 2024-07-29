Elbit Systems to supply Iron Sting munition to Israeli MoD in $190 million deal

Elbit Systems has been awarded a US$190 million to supply its Iron Sting laser and GPS-guided mortar munition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense under a deal to be completed over next two years.

Iron Sting is a precision-guided mortar munition, launched from a 120mm mortar with a range of up to 10km and a loading time of approximately 15 seconds.

It is designed to accurately target and destroy objectives using both GPS immune and laser guidance technology. Iron Sting features a multi-mode fuze with Point Detonation (PD), Point Detonation Delay (PDD) and Proximity Sensor (PRX) operating modes.

The development of Iron Sting was completed in 2021 after a decade-long programme. In a statement at the time the Israel MoD said development occurred with Elbit Systems under the auspices of the MoD’s Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D).

The statement said a series of tests was carried out using two networked Cardom mortar systems developed by Elbit mounted on an M113 armoured personnel carrier and a Cardom Spear system, mounted on a 4×4 SUV.

At the time, Yehuda (Udi) Vered, general manager of Elbit Systems Land Division, said: “The introduction of this laser and GPS-guided munition transforms the mortar system from a statistical fire power into a precision fire system, improving fire capabilities at the tactical level.

“We believe that we have been able to develop an efficient solution that enables to increase precision and reduce collateral damage.”