Elbit Systems signs agreement to build howitzers in Romania

Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to establish a centre in Romania for the manufacture of the company’s 155mm Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) through its local subsidiary S Uzina Automecanica Moreni (UAM). The deals was made due to what the company said was the high demand for 155mm howitzers throughout NATO and the EU, and specifically from Romania.

UAM and local company ROMARM will operate as the system integrator with more than half of the total workshare. UAM will also serve as a long-term local support and maintenance provider for the ATMOS howitzers.

Other local companies likely to be included in the programme include Elbit Systems' companies ELMET International, a manufacturer of electronic cables and mechanical subsystems, and Simultec, a supplier of operational and tactical trainers and simulators for defence.

IOR Optics Company Bucharest, a producer of military and civilian-grade optics and Systematic, to supply and support the tactical communications network, fire support software and C4I applications, are also due to take part in the programme.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that ATMOS systems have been widely in use in Africa, including in Rwanda, Cameroon and Botswana, as well as the in south-east Asian countries of Thailand and the Philippines.