Elbit Systems receives LWS contracts

Elbit Systems has announced that it has been awarded contracts to supply Lightweight Weapons Stations (LWS) to the Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD) and to a European Army. Elbit Systems made the announcement in a 7 December 2011 company statement.

According to the company the Israeli MOD contract will cover the development and initial procurement of the 7.62mm, 12.7mm and 40mm LWS as part of an upgrade process of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) lightweight weapons arsenal. These systems are designed to be installed onboard Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs). The contract is worth $11 million and the systems will be supplied over an 18-month period.



The company will also supply an unnamed European Army with the 12.7mm LWS under a $10 million contract. The stations are to be installed onboard Pandur 6x6 vehicles and will be supplied over a period of one year.