Elbit Systems gains multi-million dollar SPH contract from Asia-Pacific customer

S-400 portion of India’s defence shield arrives
Despite the threat of CAATSA sanctions, India has proceeded with its S-400 procurement from Russia.
Elbit Systems was awarded a $106 million contract to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer (SPH) systems to a country in Asia-Pacific, over a five-year period.
SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times and a high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three. Depending on the mission, SIGMA is capable of automatically selecting and loading the required projectile, propellant and fuse and laying the gun to optimally engage targets.
The identity of the customer could not be disclosed but Shephard understands from other sources that Singapore may be the country in question, as its Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) recently outlined its equipment requirements including the replacement of the ST Engineering Land Systems FH-2000 155mm towed howitzer after two decades in service.
MINDEF has published a description of the proposed replacement system that corresponds to SIGMA. For instance, in the announcement, the new replacing system was described as a self-propelled howitzer that requires a crew of only three.
Despite the threat of CAATSA sanctions, India has proceeded with its S-400 procurement from Russia.
Rheinmetall has successfully tested composite rubber tracks for the Lynx KF41, allowing for flexible configurations.
EOS in Australia is now offering a laser weapon turret as protection against airborne threats such as UAVs and loitering munitions.
Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.
Negotiations are ongoing between the UAE and Russia to upgrade Pantsir-S1 SAM air defence systems.
The UK MoD has awarded a new contract to Hortsman Group to deliver a newly refurbished and upgraded version of its third-generation Hydrogas suspension unit for MBTs.