Elbit Systems gains multi-million dollar SPH contract from Asia-Pacific customer

SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun system. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The company will supply the SIGMA system probably to the Singapore Armed Forces

Elbit Systems was awarded a $106 million contract to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer (SPH) systems to a country in Asia-Pacific, over a five-year period.

SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times and a high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three. Depending on the mission, SIGMA is capable of automatically selecting and loading the required projectile, propellant and fuse and laying the gun to optimally engage targets.

The identity of the customer could not be disclosed but Shephard understands from other sources that Singapore may be the country in question, as its Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) recently outlined its equipment requirements including the replacement of the ST Engineering Land Systems FH-2000 155mm towed howitzer after two decades in service.

MINDEF has published a description of the proposed replacement system that corresponds to SIGMA. For instance, in the announcement, the new replacing system was described as a self-propelled howitzer that requires a crew of only three.