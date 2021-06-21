Efforts proceed to fix Australian Hawkei vehicle

Despite gaining approval to enter full-rate production less than nine months ago, new problems have been found in the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF’s) new Hawkei 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicle - Light (PMV-L).

Issues with the vehicles anti-lock braking system (ABS) were discovered during tests in November 2020 that delayed Hawkei’s IOC. Prime contractor Thales Australia and German braking manufacturer Wabco ZF are developing a software solution to fix the system.

Hawkei was unable to stop on a hill when operated off-road on a steep gradient. When the differential locks were not engaged, and one of the vehicle’s wheels would ...