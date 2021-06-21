To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Efforts proceed to fix Australian Hawkei vehicle

21st June 2021 - 20:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The latest problems with Hawkei are with its anti-lock braking system (Tim Fish)

The Hawkei's problematic journey towards introduction into Australian Army service has been tortuous, and its dilemmas are not over yet.

Despite gaining approval to enter full-rate production less than nine months ago, new problems have been found in the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF’s) new Hawkei 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicle - Light (PMV-L).

Issues with the vehicles anti-lock braking system (ABS) were discovered during tests in November 2020 that delayed Hawkei’s IOC. Prime contractor Thales Australia and German braking manufacturer Wabco ZF are developing a software solution to fix the system.

Hawkei was unable to stop on a hill when operated off-road on a steep gradient. When the differential locks were not engaged, and one of the vehicle’s wheels would ...

