DVD 2022: RBSL unveils Brimstone-equipped Boxer Overwatch demonstrator concept
Developed in collaboration with the missile maker MBDA, RBSL's Boxer Overwatch is designed to meet the British Army's Mounted Close Combat Overwatch (MCCO) capability requirement.
MCCO is part of the Battlegroup Organic Anti-Armour (BGOAA) work led by Dstl alongside the British Army, DE&S, and industry to develop next-generation anti-armour capabilities.
The BGOAA project seeks to address the British Army's anti-armour needs across a spectrum of capabilities, from a modern replacement for Swingfire to the successor to the Javelin ATGM.
The MCCO capability is a long-range anti-armour system that engages targets at ranges over 10km, with effectors weighing around 50kg.
