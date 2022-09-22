DVD 2022: RBSL unveils Brimstone-equipped Boxer Overwatch demonstrator concept

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

22nd September 2022 - 06:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Millbrook

RSS

RBSL's Boxer Overwatch module. (Photo: RBSL)

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) has unveiled a new Boxer variant demonstrator carrying MBDA's Brimstone missile at DVD 2022.

Developed in collaboration with the missile maker MBDA, RBSL's Boxer Overwatch is designed to meet the British Army's Mounted Close Combat Overwatch (MCCO) capability requirement.

MCCO is part of the Battlegroup Organic Anti-Armour (BGOAA) work led by Dstl alongside the British Army, DE&S, and industry to develop next-generation anti-armour capabilities.

The BGOAA project seeks to address the British Army's anti-armour needs across a spectrum of capabilities, from a modern replacement for Swingfire to the successor to the Javelin ATGM.

The MCCO capability is a long-range anti-armour system that engages targets at ranges over 10km, with effectors weighing around 50kg.

