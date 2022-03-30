To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DSA 2022: Nexter seals Malaysian MoU for Caesar

30th March 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An MoU between Advanced Defence Systems and Nexter was signed during DSA 2022 by ADS director of business development Shane Chin (left) and Nexter VP for Asia-Pacific Amaury de Poncins (right).

Advanced Defence Systems and Nexter have signed an MoU to promote the Caesar system as a self-propelled artillery solution for the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Malaysian firm Advanced Defence Systems (ADS) signed an MoU with Nexter Systems on 29 March, focusing on the Caesar 155mm/52-calibre wheeled light self-propelled gun (SPG) on a 6x6 chassis.

The two companies agreed on ‘collaboration to widen the scope’ for further development of Caesar and promote it as a solution for the Malaysian Armed Forces’ tender to procure a self-propelled artillery system.

A signature ceremony took place during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

‘This collaboration aims to enhance the innovation of artillery systems for the Malaysian Armed Forces by providing advanced services and technologies from Nexter,’ ADS noted, with plans in place for local assembly of the 6x6 SPG at a plant in Johor if Caesar is selected as the future Malaysian artillery system.

ADS stated that it has ‘envisioned an intensive economic development’ for the Malaysian artillery industry, with a robust local supply chain for the Caesar 155mm SPG.

Nexter has been looking to penetrate the Malaysian market with Caesar for some time, especially as neighbours Indonesia and Thailand operate the same system.

Shephard reported at DSA 2018 that the French company believes its SPG would complement refurbished M109A5s that Malaysia was awaiting from the US.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us