DSA 2022: Nexter seals Malaysian MoU for Caesar

Malaysian firm Advanced Defence Systems (ADS) signed an MoU with Nexter Systems on 29 March, focusing on the Caesar 155mm/52-calibre wheeled light self-propelled gun (SPG) on a 6x6 chassis.

The two companies agreed on ‘collaboration to widen the scope’ for further development of Caesar and promote it as a solution for the Malaysian Armed Forces’ tender to procure a self-propelled artillery system.

A signature ceremony took place during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

‘This collaboration aims to enhance the innovation of artillery systems for the Malaysian Armed Forces by providing advanced services and technologies from Nexter,’ ADS noted, with plans in place for local assembly of the 6x6 SPG at a plant in Johor if Caesar is selected as the future Malaysian artillery system.

ADS stated that it has ‘envisioned an intensive economic development’ for the Malaysian artillery industry, with a robust local supply chain for the Caesar 155mm SPG.

Nexter has been looking to penetrate the Malaysian market with Caesar for some time, especially as neighbours Indonesia and Thailand operate the same system.

Shephard reported at DSA 2018 that the French company believes its SPG would complement refurbished M109A5s that Malaysia was awaiting from the US.