D&S 2017: DefTech helps Condor to soar again
This year Malaysian firm DefTech shared a booth with Chaiseri Metal and Rubber at the Defense & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok. DefTech exhibited two vehicles there, a previously unseen upgraded Condor APC and the AV4 based on the First Win.
Amril Samsudin, group CEO of DefTech, introduced the upgraded Condor to Shephard. The 4x4 APC, originally built by Thyssen-Henschel in the early 1980s, now features better armour protection as well as the addition of a V-shaped hull. However, the CEO could not reveal the relevant STANAG protection levels.
The Condor, upgraded in conjunction with Chaiseri, has independent
