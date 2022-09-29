DRS receives more orders for Bradley targeting system

Leonardo DRS has been awarded two delivery orders with a combined total maximum value of $234.08 million against a nine-year basic ordering agreement for the Improved Bradley Acquisition System (IBAS).

Work on the three-year sole-source acquisition contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency (without option periods) is due for completion on 31 December 2026.

In its latest version (IBAS Block 2) the target acquisition and missile control system includes enhanced capabilities such as high-definition and high-resolution colour imagery, and the Diode Pumped Bradley Eyesafe Laser Rangefinder for extended-range performance with greater accuracy.

IBAS Block 2 retains features in IBAS Block 1 such as the FLIR sensor, TOW tracker, dual target tracker and dual-axis stabilised head mirror assembly.