To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • DSEI 2025: DroneShield sets sights on Europe thanks to surge in CUAS demand

DSEI 2025: DroneShield sets sights on Europe thanks to surge in CUAS demand

9th September 2025 - 17:19 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in London, UK

RSS

DroneShield’s Immediate Response Kit combines the wearable RfPatrol detection device and the handheld DroneGun Mk4. (Photo: DroneShield)

The Australian-based CUAS technology specialist is responding to a marked shift in global appetite as it looks to branch out to an unspecified western European country early next year.

Counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) specialist DroneShield expects to begin manufacturing in Europe in the first quarter of 2026, with plans also underway to establish a separate research and development (R&D) centre of excellence, CEO Oleg Vornik told Shephard at DSEI 2025 in London.

Europe has become a far larger market for the Sydney-headquartered company in recent years, Vornik said. Historically, the US alone represented about 70% of DroneShield’s sales, but the pipeline is now fairly evenly distributed between the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, he said. The company’s products have seen significant demand and are utilised in Ukraine.

European demand

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gerrard Cowan

Author

Gerrard Cowan

Gerrard Cowan is an experienced defence and financial journalist. He is a former Jane's Defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us