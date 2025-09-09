DSEI 2025: DroneShield sets sights on Europe thanks to surge in CUAS demand
Counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) specialist DroneShield expects to begin manufacturing in Europe in the first quarter of 2026, with plans also underway to establish a separate research and development (R&D) centre of excellence, CEO Oleg Vornik told Shephard at DSEI 2025 in London.
Europe has become a far larger market for the Sydney-headquartered company in recent years, Vornik said. Historically, the US alone represented about 70% of DroneShield’s sales, but the pipeline is now fairly evenly distributed between the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, he said. The company’s products have seen significant demand and are utilised in Ukraine.
European demand
