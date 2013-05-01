Denmark launches APC trials

Strong contenders are already beginning to emerge for Denmark's APC-replacement programme, currently the largest vehicle competition in Europe, with armoured vehicle evaluation trials now underway.

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has launched the trials for the project, which aims to purchase some 360 vehicles to replace the army's ageing M113-series tracked vehicle fleet.

More than 50% of the vehicle requirement is for APC and command post variants with the remaining quantity split between ambulance, engineer, recovery and mortar variants.

The shortlisted candidates consist of three tracked and two 8x8 wheeled vehicles.

They are the BAE Systems CV90