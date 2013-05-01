Denmark launches APC trials
Strong contenders are already beginning to emerge for Denmark's APC-replacement programme, currently the largest vehicle competition in Europe, with armoured vehicle evaluation trials now underway.
The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has launched the trials for the project, which aims to purchase some 360 vehicles to replace the army's ageing M113-series tracked vehicle fleet.
More than 50% of the vehicle requirement is for APC and command post variants with the remaining quantity split between ambulance, engineer, recovery and mortar variants.
The shortlisted candidates consist of three tracked and two 8x8 wheeled vehicles.
They are the BAE Systems CV90
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Hegseth issues rallying cry for army transformation
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has outlined an ambitious plan to reform, reshape and redirect the US Army in an overhaul which would see a reduction in formations and less manned attack helicopters.
-
Estonia takes delivery of six HIMARS
Estonia has taken delivery of six Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) weapons. The delivery comes only a month after Australia received its first system and the company outlined plans to improve missiles fired from the system.
-
Thales to modernise Netherlands TACTIS combined arms trainer
Thales will modernise the Royal Netherlands Army’s TACTIS simulation system over eight years with enhanced synthetic environments, new simulators for the CV9035NL, Boxer and Leopard 2 tanks.
-
Hanwha contracted to develop radar for South Korean missile defence
Hanwha will develop the multi-function radar of the Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD), work which is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2028.