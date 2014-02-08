Defexpo 2014: BAE’s long wait continues
The government-to-government agreement between the US and India for the sale of the M777 155mm/39-cal ultra-light howitzer has still to be finalised, according to BAE Systems.
The company, which produces the gun at its facilities in the US and UK, is playing the waiting game for the Foreign Military Sales deal to go through.
A spokesman at BAE Systems told Shephard that they had completed all the trials but the US letter of approval had expired in mid-October 2013. However, he said the company would ‘continue to support the US and Indian governments conclude their negotiations.’
He added however that
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