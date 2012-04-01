DefExpo 2012: Land sector is central to BAE in India

BAE Systems has made land systems central to its strategy in India, according to a key company executive.

‘The major investment that we have made in Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) is a recognition that for us this has become a home market. The only way to gain access to a home market is to be onshore and to be national,' Dean McCumiskey, chief executive officer of BAE Systems India, told Shephard at Defexpo India 2012.

DLSI is a joint venture formed in February 2010 between Mahindra & Mahindra, which owns 74%, and BAE Systems which owns a 26% share, the