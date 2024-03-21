To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Danish CV90 fleet’s mid-life upgrade contract awarded to BAE Systems

21st March 2024 - 22:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A total of 1,700 of BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 infantry fighting vehicles have been ordered in 17 different variants. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

BAE Systems Hägglunds, the manufacturer of the Royal Danish Army’s fleet of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, has been awarded a contract to prolong the life of the vehicles.

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has awarded a contract for the mid-life upgrade of the Danish CV90 fleet to BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The Danish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles will be integrated with the new D-series turret and feature ergonomic improvements for their crews. The contract followed a previously signed framework agreement regarding repair and maintenance services.

DALO director Lieutenant General Kim Jesper Jørgensen described the work as “an important upgrade of one of the [Royal Danish] Army’s most important weapon systems”.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said: “These upgrades will provide Danish CV90 crews with improved protection and increased combat efficiency, all while securing the functionality of the Royal Danish Army’s existing fleet of CV90s.”

The upgrades will see the CV90s equipped with rubber tracks and an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) and Defence Aid Suite (DAS) sensor system. The upgrades have been scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2029.

