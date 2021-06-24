DALO picks new ammo providers after being left in the lurch

Danish soldiers in a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. (Photo: US Army/ Visual Information Specialist Markus Rauchenberger)

Incumbent supplier of small calibre ammunition ‘unjustifiably terminated’ framework agreement, says DALO.

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) has issued two contracts for small calibre ammunition via the official EU tenders portal.

DALO on 22 June posted deals for Metallwerk Elisenhütte and Nammo Raufoss, worth DKK6.24 million ($1 million) and DKK14.2 million respectively, to fill an important gap for Danish Defence.

‘DALO is left without a contract regarding procurement of small calibre ammunition as DALO’s supplier has unjustifiably terminated the existing frame[work] agreement,’ it stated.

The logistics organisation did not name the incumbent provider.

‘It is DALO’s assessment that due to extreme urgency, brought about by events unforeseeable by DALO and due to long lead times, DALO has to procure the most necessary ammunition immediately, to ensure security of supply, while a new tender, as a replacement for the now terminated agreement, is being prepared and completed.’