Czechs fix bayonet to latest BREN assault rifle

The Mk I tactical bayonet fitted to a BREN 2 assault rifle. (Photo: Czech MoD/Michal Voska)

Czech infantry are equipped with a new bayonet for their CZ BREN 2 rifles.

The CZ BREN 2 assault rifle for Czech infantry now includes the new Mk I tactical bayonet, developed by the Army of the Czech Republic and manufactured by CZUB.

All variants of the BREN 2 apart from the 11-inch barrel version are compatible with the new bayonet, the Czech MoD noted on 18 February.

‘During testing, the knife underwent a number of demanding tests: it had to withstand chopping, leveraging, breaking, high load on the handle and violent handling both in tactical gloves and in severe contamination,’ it added.

The BREN 2 can be configured to fire 5.56mm or 7.62mm ammunition at up to 850 rounds per minute. The rifle has a fully ambidextrous fire selector, magazine release, bolt release and charging handle.

There is also a simplified trigger system with safe, semi-automatic and full automatic positions.

The army began equipping selected units with the BREN 2 PPS 7.62mm sniper rifle at the end of 2021, under a framework agreement with CZUB for up to 39,000 rifles that was signed in April 2020.

The BREN 2 PPS replaces the SVD Dragunov and SVDN-3 Tiger semi-automatic sniper rifle.