Czechs fix bayonet to latest BREN assault rifle

Australia eyes up laser target designators
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
The CZ BREN 2 assault rifle for Czech infantry now includes the new Mk I tactical bayonet, developed by the Army of the Czech Republic and manufactured by CZUB.
All variants of the BREN 2 apart from the 11-inch barrel version are compatible with the new bayonet, the Czech MoD noted on 18 February.
‘During testing, the knife underwent a number of demanding tests: it had to withstand chopping, leveraging, breaking, high load on the handle and violent handling both in tactical gloves and in severe contamination,’ it added.
The BREN 2 can be configured to fire 5.56mm or 7.62mm ammunition at up to 850 rounds per minute. The rifle has a fully ambidextrous fire selector, magazine release, bolt release and charging handle.
There is also a simplified trigger system with safe, semi-automatic and full automatic positions.
The army began equipping selected units with the BREN 2 PPS 7.62mm sniper rifle at the end of 2021, under a framework agreement with CZUB for up to 39,000 rifles that was signed in April 2020.
The BREN 2 PPS replaces the SVD Dragunov and SVDN-3 Tiger semi-automatic sniper rifle.
TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.