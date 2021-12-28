Czech Republic acquires 949 Minimi machine guns

Poland receives the last batch of RPP EOD/IED tracked UGV
The 17 UGVs will equip engineering units of the Polish Armed Forces and will support EOD/IED missions of removing dangerous materials.
The Czech MoD has announced on 21 December the acquisition of 949 Minimi machine guns. The CZK 1.12 billion ($ 50.73 million) contract with the Czech company CB Servis Centrum sro comprises 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm weapons.
The agreement also includes sights, armour kits, cases and packaging. The deliveries are scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2025.
The procurement is part of the Czech effort to increase the mobility and lethality of its ground troops as well as to enhance the interoperability with other NATO members and allies.
In 2020, the country purchased around 39,000 small arms for its armed forces. The CZK2.35 billion ($92.5 million) deal with the national company Česká zbrojovka Uherský Brod (ČZUB) included 16,000 assault rifles, 21,000 pistols and 1,600 grenade launchers .
The devices were acquired in March under a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract with the Czech company Meopta Systems s.r.o.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments has received an around $170 million contract modification on 23 December for the procurement of 33 full rate production ACVs.
The Dutch Army plans on a MLU to upgrade 102 Bushmasters. The platforms will feature reversing cameras, increased payload capacity, an upgraded onboard weapon station and an extra layer of armour.
Nammo is to provide US Army with M72 LAW variants and components for training systems.
European manufacturers displayed a variety of armoured vehicles and self-propelled howitzers at EDEX 2021.