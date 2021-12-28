Czech Republic acquires 949 Minimi machine guns

Minimi 5.56 machine gun (photo – FN Herstal)

The Czech MoD has announced on 21 December the acquisition of 949 Minimi machine guns. The CZK 1.12 billion ($ 50.73 million) contract with the Czech company CB Servis Centrum sro comprises 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm weapons.

The agreement also includes sights, armour kits, cases and packaging. The deliveries are scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2025.

The procurement is part of the Czech effort to increase the mobility and lethality of its ground troops as well as to enhance the interoperability with other NATO members and allies.

In 2020, the country purchased around 39,000 small arms for its armed forces. The CZK2.35 billion ($92.5 million) deal with the national company Česká zbrojovka Uherský Brod (ČZUB) included 16,000 assault rifles, 21,000 pistols and 1,600 grenade launchers .