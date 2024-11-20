To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CV90 delivery to Slovakia imminent

20th November 2024 - 15:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Bucharest, Romania

Croatia operates BOV IFVs and Slovakia has received its first few vehicles, (Photo: Croatian MoD)

Slovakia is undergoing a radical refresh of its equipment, like many central and eastern European countries, and the arrival of new vehicles will form a substantial part of this.

Slovakia is putting its new BOV 8x8 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), based on the Patria AMVxp, through trials after recently receiving the first three of the type and is awaiting its first BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 IFVs.

Lt Col Peter Bystriansky, project manager for the Slovakian Army’s modernisation programme, outlined the two developments while speaking at Defence iQ Land Warfare Europe conference in Bucharest Romania on 20 November.

Bystriansky said Slovakia expected to receive the CV90s “very soon” and confirmed the arrival of three BOVs after posts on social media noted that at least one had arrived in July this year.

