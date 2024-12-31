Cutting the weight while keeping the protection: NP Aerospace looks for an answer

NP Aerospace’s Ridgback MPPV upgraded with the Slimline Integration Capability Kit and roof mounted Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapon Platform. (Photo: NP Aerospace)

Vehicles in the Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) class have done the job so far this century in protecting crews but this has meant additional weight and reduced mobility. One recent upgrade approach is looking to redress that balance.