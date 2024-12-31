To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Cutting the weight while keeping the protection: NP Aerospace looks for an answer

Cutting the weight while keeping the protection: NP Aerospace looks for an answer

31st December 2024 - 13:15 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

NP Aerospace’s Ridgback MPPV upgraded with the Slimline Integration Capability Kit and roof mounted Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapon Platform. (Photo: NP Aerospace)

Vehicles in the Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) class have done the job so far this century in protecting crews but this has meant additional weight and reduced mobility. One recent upgrade approach is looking to redress that balance.

Using internal R&D funding, NP Aerospace has completed the first example of the Ridgback 4x4 Medium Protected Patrol Vehicle (MPPV) fitted with its Slimline Integration Capability Kit, which aims to unlock new potential as well as extending operational life.

The standard Ridgback has an all-welded steel hull with appliqué passive armour and then bars and slats outside to help to neutralise rocket-propelled grenades fitted with a high explosive antitank warhead.

While enhancing survivability, this extra armour is heavy and increases the gross vehicle weight by some 1,500kg which means a reduced payload.

In addition, it adds width which can limit

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

