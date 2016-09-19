CSES supports Minelab's C-IED work

Chemring Sensors & Electronic Systems (CSES) will support Minelab Electronics in its work to develop a counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) handheld detector for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Minelab is working under a $6.7 million collaboration agreement with the Australian Department of Defence to deliver a production-ready prototype of a new C-IED handheld detector for the ADF.

The prototype is being developed to meet requirements for a smaller, lighter device to improve the quality and speed of detecting high risk explosive devices.

CSES’ advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR) technologies will combined with Minelab’s new multiple frequency continuous wave metal detection technology for the project.

Juan A Navarro, president, CSES, said: ‘We are happy and proud to be working with our longtime partner, Minelab, to support the ADF. Our goal is to provide superior detection technology on which the ADF and all our allies can rely.’

CSES’s ruggedized and scalable GPR technology has been used in 400 route clearance systems, including systems developed for the US Army and Marine Corps.