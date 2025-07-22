Companies looking to develop integrated, mobile CUAS systems for frontline troops
Frontline troops, such as infantry squads, special forces, and reconnaissance units, require CUAS solutions to defeat rapidly increasing and more lethal uncrewed aerial threats. New partnerships between system and platform companies are providing integrated, mobile CUAS solutions for frontline ground assets.
CUAS system builders and platform makers have outlined to Shephard about potential options for threat detection and kinetic or non-kinetic solutions. Particularly, the CUAS system companies highlighted how solutions can be installed aboard light tactical vehicles and light armoured vehicles, like the platforms produced by General Dynamics Land Systems and Polaris.
In June, L3Harris Technologies announced a contract through
