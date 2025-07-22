To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Companies looking to develop integrated, mobile CUAS systems for frontline troops

Companies looking to develop integrated, mobile CUAS systems for frontline troops

22nd July 2025 - 09:10 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

RSS

AimLock’s RM-1 gun fitted to a Polaris MRZR can be used in a CUAS role. (Photo: AimLock)

Systems to detect and counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS), like drones and loitering munitions, are being integrated into tactical and light armoured vehicles to protect frontline units in a race to keep up with threats.

Frontline troops, such as infantry squads, special forces, and reconnaissance units, require CUAS solutions to defeat rapidly increasing and more lethal uncrewed aerial threats. New partnerships between system and platform companies are providing integrated, mobile CUAS solutions for frontline ground assets.

CUAS system builders and platform makers have outlined to Shephard about potential options for threat detection and kinetic or non-kinetic solutions. Particularly, the CUAS system companies highlighted how solutions can be installed aboard light tactical vehicles and light armoured vehicles, like the platforms produced by General Dynamics Land Systems and Polaris.

In June, L3Harris Technologies announced a contract through

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us