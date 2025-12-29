Companies look to tank-launched guided projectiles for non-line-of-sight effects
The recent disclosure that MBDA was working on the Akeron MBT 120 non-line-of-sight (NLoS) missile for main battle tanks (MBTs) armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun has once again highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of gun-launched guided projectiles (GLGPs).
Key platforms for this capability could be the KNDS Deutschland Leopard 2 or Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land Challenger 3 MBTs.
Traditionally, MBTs can only engage with targets in a direct line of sight (LoS), while the ability to strike battlefield targets, including hostile MBTs, beyond LoS (BLoS) is a significant additional capability. This would enable MBTs to start to neutralise threat
