To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Companies look to tank-launched guided projectiles for non-line-of-sight effects

Companies look to tank-launched guided projectiles for non-line-of-sight effects

29th December 2025 - 13:24 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

Akeron MBT 120 non-line-of-sight (NLoS) missile would be fired from a tank’s 120mm smoothbore gun. (Image: MBDA)

While integration of guided weapons on modern armoured vehicles usually takes the form of a podded launcher on the turret exterior, recent developments suggest the concept of firing missiles from a tank’s main gun could be seeing a revival.

The recent disclosure that MBDA was working on the Akeron MBT 120 non-line-of-sight (NLoS) missile for main battle tanks (MBTs) armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun has once again highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of gun-launched guided projectiles (GLGPs).

Key platforms for this capability could be the KNDS Deutschland Leopard 2 or Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land Challenger 3 MBTs.

Traditionally, MBTs can only engage with targets in a direct line of sight (LoS), while the ability to strike battlefield targets, including hostile MBTs, beyond LoS (BLoS) is a significant additional capability. This would enable MBTs to start to neutralise threat

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us