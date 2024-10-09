China reimagines armoured vehicle capabilities with new platforms
In the past, China typically developed more specialised armoured vehicles for domestic and export markets using outdated MBT chassis, which lacked the mobility and protection needed to match modern tanks. To address this gap, a new range of platforms has been introduced.
China’s first development in this area is the HZT 26B armoured vehicle launched bridge (AVLB), confirmed by officials to Shephard as being based on the NORINCO VT4 MBT. The “H” in the designation likely refers to Harzone, a company known for designing and manufacturing a wide range of civilian and military bridging equipment, including systems on tracked and
