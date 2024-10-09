To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

China reimagines armoured vehicle capabilities with new platforms

9th October 2024 - 12:04 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

RSS

NORINCO’s GSL 35E Tracked Comprehensive Mine-Clearing Vehicle showing the plough-type device at front of hull. (Photo: author)

China has been modernising its approach to armoured vehicles by introducing new platforms based on the VT4 MBT, including the HZT 26B armoured bridge and GSL 135E mine-clearing vehicle, designed for improved mobility and protection.

In the past, China typically developed more specialised armoured vehicles for domestic and export markets using outdated MBT chassis, which lacked the mobility and protection needed to match modern tanks. To address this gap, a new range of platforms has been introduced.

China’s first development in this area is the HZT 26B armoured vehicle launched bridge (AVLB), confirmed by officials to Shephard as being based on the NORINCO VT4 MBT. The “H” in the designation likely refers to Harzone, a company known for designing and manufacturing a wide range of civilian and military bridging equipment, including systems on tracked and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us