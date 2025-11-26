To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • China goes for ground-launched attack weapons as it strengthens deterrence strategy

China goes for ground-launched attack weapons as it strengthens deterrence strategy

26th November 2025 - 14:02 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

ALIT 155mm WS-35 precision-guided artillery projectile as it would appear in flight. (Photo: author)

China has been advancing its capabilities with a new generation of precision-guided artillery and loitering munitions, positioning ALIT’s WS-series as direct competitors with Western systems like the US’s M982 Excalibur.

China Aerospace Long March-International (ALIT), a state-owned defence company and subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is following Western countries in the design and development of ground-launched precision-guided attack weapons to neutralise high-value targets at extended ranges.

The ALIT WS-35 is a 155mm precision-guided artillery projectile that is very similar in appearance and design to the US M982 Excalibur, which has already been adopted by an increasing number of export customers following its acceptance by the US Army.

ALIT is quoting a total launch weight for the WS-35 of around 60kg, while its length of 950mm allows it to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us