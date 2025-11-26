China goes for ground-launched attack weapons as it strengthens deterrence strategy

China Aerospace Long March-International (ALIT), a state-owned defence company and subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is following Western countries in the design and development of ground-launched precision-guided attack weapons to neutralise high-value targets at extended ranges.

The ALIT WS-35 is a 155mm precision-guided artillery projectile that is very similar in appearance and design to the US M982 Excalibur, which has already been adopted by an increasing number of export customers following its acceptance by the US Army.

ALIT is quoting a total launch weight for the WS-35 of around 60kg, while its length of 950mm allows it to