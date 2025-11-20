To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Chaiseri’s quartet of new vehicles offers fresh capabilities to Asian markets

Chaiseri’s quartet of new vehicles offers fresh capabilities to Asian markets

20th November 2025 - 16:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bangkok, Thailand

RSS

Chaiseri unveiled the Guardian-T 8x8 mobile assault gun at Defense & Security 2025. A range of Guardian-T variants is envisaged. (Photo: author)

The Guardian-T 8x8, Hisaar MRAP 4x4, Ridgeback 4x4 and Jackal 4x4 were all on display at Defense & Security 2025, with target markets for the vehicles including Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines as well as Thailand.

Thai military vehicle manufacturer Chaiseri used the Defense & Security 2025 exhibition in Bangkok to unveil four new vehicles. The most sophisticated was the Guardian-T 8x8 mobile assault vehicle, with Chaiseri completing the prototype just in time for the 10-13 November event.

The Guardian-T 8x8 is armed with a 105mm low-pressure gun and autoloader mounted in a two-man turret. Kan Koolhiran, CEO of Chaiseri, told Shephard that no decision has yet been made regarding what turret and gun will be finally fitted, though several options exist.

Chaiseri commenced the project earlier this year, basing the Guardian-T on the monocoque hull

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme

    Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme

    The Land Mobility Programme is the biggest UK opportunity for the next few decades if it all falls into place. Companies have been filling their dance cards as milestones approach in the hope they are not the mirages of the past.

  • How Patria TREMOS redefines battlefield mobility

    How Patria TREMOS redefines battlefield mobility

    The war in Ukraine has made it clear: the battlefield waits for no one. Military operations now take place in fast-paced environments, and speed is not just about the fight itself – it is about the entire ecosystem of warfare.

  • Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles

    Romania set to order KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles

    Romania’s effort to buy infantry fighting vehicles is expected to include five configurations: a standard platform with a 30mm autocannon, a command variant, an armoured recovery vehicle, a medical evacuation vehicle and a 120mm self-propelled mortar.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us