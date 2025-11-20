Chaiseri’s quartet of new vehicles offers fresh capabilities to Asian markets
Thai military vehicle manufacturer Chaiseri used the Defense & Security 2025 exhibition in Bangkok to unveil four new vehicles. The most sophisticated was the Guardian-T 8x8 mobile assault vehicle, with Chaiseri completing the prototype just in time for the 10-13 November event.
The Guardian-T 8x8 is armed with a 105mm low-pressure gun and autoloader mounted in a two-man turret. Kan Koolhiran, CEO of Chaiseri, told Shephard that no decision has yet been made regarding what turret and gun will be finally fitted, though several options exist.
Chaiseri commenced the project earlier this year, basing the Guardian-T on the monocoque hull
