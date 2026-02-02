CAVS rides a wave and prepares for surge requirements as orders roll in
The past 18 months has been a landmark period for the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS), based on the Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC), but the company is now looking forward to new prospects and increased manufacturing capacity.
Patria company officials, speaking to Shephard at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last month, said there were 2,000 Patria 6x6 vehicles on the books, including options.
To meet this demand, the company has looked to the capabilities of partner and customer nations’ defence manufacturing sites as well as reaching out to commercial or civilian partners to increase production
