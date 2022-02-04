CATV contract is to be signed this year

Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK will sign a contract to purchase 500-900 vehicles under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme with deliveries starting in 2023, as the four militaries seek to enhance their Arctic capabilities.

Sweden, as the lead nation and Central Purchasing Body, issued an invitation to tender (ITT) to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire a platform based on the latest version of the BvS10.

A company spokesperson confirmed that BAE Systems Hägglunds is now working on preparing a response to the ITT.

‘The intended contract is a framework agreement with the possibility for