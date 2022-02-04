To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CATV contract is to be signed this year

4th February 2022 - 10:19 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

CATV will be based on the Swedish BvS10 with adaptations to meet the other nations’ requirements. (Photo: FMV)

An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.

Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK will sign a contract to purchase 500-900 vehicles under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme with deliveries starting in 2023, as the four militaries seek to enhance their Arctic capabilities.

Sweden, as the lead nation and Central Purchasing Body, issued an invitation to tender (ITT) to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire a platform based on the latest version of the BvS10.

A company spokesperson confirmed that BAE Systems Hägglunds is now working on preparing a response to the ITT.

‘The intended contract is a framework agreement with the possibility for

