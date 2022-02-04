CATV contract is to be signed this year

Czechs donate artillery ammo to Ukraine in show of solidarity
The Czech Republic is sending more than 4,000 rounds of 152mm ammunition to Ukraine, and Prague is open to holding discussions with Kiev on extending defence cooperation.
Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK will sign a contract to purchase 500-900 vehicles under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme with deliveries starting in 2023, as the four militaries seek to enhance their Arctic capabilities.
Sweden, as the lead nation and Central Purchasing Body, issued an invitation to tender (ITT) to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire a platform based on the latest version of the BvS10.
A company spokesperson confirmed that BAE Systems Hägglunds is now working on preparing a response to the ITT.
‘The intended contract is a framework agreement with the possibility for
VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles will feature lightweight and modular armour from Plasan Sasa.
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
NATO planners will have to consider the capabilities of the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO short-range air defence systems.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.
With no reduction in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul continues to modernise its extensive AFV fleet.